Patna: Keonjhar police Wednesday arrested a man for raping his minor daughter. Patna police station IIC Somanath Jena arrested the accused and produced him in a court today.

The cops have conducted medical tests of both accused and the victim at Patna community health centre.

Health condition of the victim is stable, police sources informed.

According to a source, the victim was raped when her mother had gone to a farmland on some work.

The accused father allegedly raped his seven-year-old daughter Monday under influence of alcohol. Wife of the accused had lodged an FIR at Patna police station Tuesday afternoon in this connection.

Patna police had filed a case (No.-101/20) under Section 376 A, B, C of IPC as well as POCSO Act and were probing into the matter following which the accused was arrested.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the area.

