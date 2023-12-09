Bhubaneswar: Dubai-based Odia father-daughter duo – Priyadarshee Panigrahi and his 13-year-old Tisya Panigrahi – has sent out a unique message from 70 ft below the sea, urging upon all the nations across the world to unite, act and deliver on the sidelines of COP28 Climate Summit which is being held in Dubai. COP28, the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference, is being held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. Priyadarshee and Tisya are certified advanced scuba divers. While Priyadarshee is the head of the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) business of a large Indian multinational corporation (specialising in fast-moving consumer goods), Tisya is a Grade VIII student of Raffles World Academy, Dubai.

Both of them are highly passionate about scuba diving. This father-daughter duo dived around 70 ft deep in Maldives December 2 (UAE’s National Day) in the pristine coral reefs near the Sun Siyam Olhuveli resort in South Male Atoll. After reaching around 70 ft deep in crystal clear waters and surrounded by colorful corals and prolific marine life they gave out their appeal by holding placards that carried the logo of COP28 UAE and the simple yet powerful message of ‘PLEASE UNITE.ACT.DELIVER’. ‘Unite. Act. Deliver’ happens to be the theme of COP28 conference and ‘PLEASE’ was added to this to convey the urgency with which nations need to take action now. Priyadarshee and Tisya feel very strongly about the need to urgently act on climate change and want to draw the attention of the world to this imminent threat which is causing havoc on the Earth.