Boudh: In a tragic incident, a man and his five-year-old son were killed in a road mishap on national highway (NH-57) near Singari village under Baunsuni police limits in Boudh district Friday.

The deceased man has been identified as Sudhir Das, a resident of Juramunda village in the district.

Also read: Odisha records 65% decline in road accident deaths during lockdown

According to reports, the father-son duo died on the spot after a speeding truck ran over a motorcycle on which they were travelling. A pillion rider sustained serious injuries in the incident. He has been admitted to Baunsuni community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

The accident triggered tension among local residents and the irate locals staged road blockade by burning tyres on NH-57. They demanded adequate compensation to the kin of deceased persons.

On being informed, Baunsuni police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. An investigation to find out the causes of the accident has been launched. Local police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

PNN