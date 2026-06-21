As Father’s Day is observed across the world, the stories of single fathers raising children on their own highlight a lesser-discussed side of parenthood. Whether through adoption or after the loss of a spouse, these fathers balance careers, household responsibilities and emotional caregiving while ensuring their children grow up in a loving environment.

In Odisha, men like Saswat Swayamprakash, who adopted an abandoned newborn and later welcomed two more children into his family, and Arijit Mitra, who became the sole caregiver to his daughter after losing his wife, exemplify the resilience and dedication required of single fathers. Their journeys reflect the challenges of navigating social stigma, personal loss and everyday parenting responsibilities.

Experts and families alike say such fathers often take on both parental roles, prioritising their children’s emotional well-being, education and future. Their experiences underscore a growing recognition that nurturing, compassion and commitment are not defined by gender, but by the willingness to stand by a child through every stage of life.