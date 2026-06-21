On World Music Day, experts highlight the growing role of music therapy in improving mental health, aiding recovery from neurological disorders and enhancing overall well-being.

They suggest music therapy is increasingly being used to support patients with neurological disorders, depression, stress, memory loss and other health conditions.

In music therapy and neurology, specific ragas can aid recovery by stimulating the brain and improving emotional well-being, experts say.

One expert stated that she has worked with patients suffering from memory loss, neurological impairments and other ailments, reporting encouraging outcomes through structured music-based interventions.

Musicians and mental health professionals also point to music’s broader impact on human behaviour. Studies suggest that music can improve mood, reduce stress, enhance concentration and support emotional resilience.

Psychiatrists note that music therapy is increasingly being used as a complementary treatment for psychiatric disorders, helping patients develop relaxation and coping skills while encouraging social interaction.

Beyond human health, researchers and musicians have explored the effects of music on plants and animals, with some studies indicating positive influences on growth and behaviour.

As interest in holistic healthcare grows, experts believe music therapy could play a larger role in improving both mental and physical well-being.