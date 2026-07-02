Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana, Thursday, took to social media to share a cheerful glimpse from her recent shoot in the hills.

Taking to Instagram, the Dangal actress offered a peek into some light-hearted moments on set, where she appeared to be enjoying playful breaks between filming. The video shows the actress embracing her carefree, childlike energy while working amidst scenic surroundings. The clip opens with Fatima playing with a dog and feeding it. She is then seen playing with kids in lush green fields and taking swings with them.

For the caption, the actress simply wrote, “Shoot ke beech ki masti.” Fatima is also seen posing against a scenic backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

On the professional front, the actress has completed shooting for her upcoming untitled film. She recently shared a few pictures from the sets of the project, where she was seen posing with the cast and crew during a cake-cutting celebration. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pavail Gulatie, Ravi Behl, Sidhant, Kabir Bedi, and Zain Khan Durrani, among others.

Fatima will also be seen in Nyaya, where she stars alongside Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda. The project further includes actors like Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

She began her career as a child artist with films such as Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4. She later rose to prominence with her portrayal of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-led Dangal, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Over the years, Fatima has appeared in projects like Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Modern Love Mumbai and also portrayed Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. Her recent work includes films such as Dhak Dhak, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Gustaakh Ishq.