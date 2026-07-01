Mumbai: Hindi film industry star Kajol left her fans amused with her trademark wit in her latest post on social media.

The actress. jokingly claimed that those who like her social media posts are “happier, more intelligent and better looking” than those who don’t.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a cheerful selfie from inside a car, looked radiant in a blush pink saree paired with a statement diamond-and-ruby choker necklace.

She captioned the post as, “Those who like my posts are happier, more intelligent and better looking than those who don’t; according to a study I made up.”

Known for her witty captions and playful banter, Kajol often entertains her followers and fans with humorous posts that reflect her innate sense of humour.

On the work front, Kajol made her acting debut with Bekhudi in 1992 and rose to stardom with blockbuster films such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Gupt, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Dilwale, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Lust Stories 2.

Her on-screen pairing with Hindi film industry megastar Shah Rukh Khan is considered to be one of the most iconic reel pairs of the Hindi film industry.

For the uninitiated, Kajol is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

She married actor Ajay Devgn February 24, 1999, and the couple has two children, daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan.

She was last seen in the movie Maa. Kajol also ventured into the hosting space with her show, Two much with Kajol and Twinkle.

She was seen co-hosting the show with Hindi film industry actress and author Twinkle Khanna.