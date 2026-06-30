Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy decided to put her feelings on paper as she wrote a heartfelt poem after a long gap of 2 decades.

In the beautiful poem, Brahmastra actress said that life has a way of testing us, asking questions that one may never find answers to, but during such uncertain times, all one can do is keep moving forward, waiting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Mouni wrote, “Some days, life arrives with its fists closed, asking questions it has no intention of answering.

It teaches you the weight of silence, the language of empty rooms, the ache of carrying hope when your hands are already full. I’ve walked through seasons where the sky forgot my name, where even the moon seemed tired, and morning felt like a rumour.

But darkness has a strange kindness. It strips away every borrowed light until you remember you were always carrying your own. So now, I don’t chase the sun. I simply keep walking. One quiet step, one stubborn heartbeat, one small act of faith at a time. And somehow, without announcing itself, the horizon softens. The air forgives. The light finds me not because I deserved it, but because it was always on its way.

Perhaps that’s what living is: not the absence of storms, but learning that even the longest night cannot negotiate with dawn. So if life insists on making me wander, I’ll wander. If it asks me to break, I’ll become the place where the light chooses to enter. After all, every sunrise is just darkness that finally remembered it was never meant to stay. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The post comes amidst Mouni’s separation from husband, Suraj Nambiar.

On May 14, these two announced their decision through a joint statement shared on social media that read, “We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”