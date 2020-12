New York: More than 1,90,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website.

About 1,82,000 of them were sold in the US and 8,800 were sold in Canada. They cost about USD 150.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received 47 reports of the blades falling off, two reports of people being hit by them and four reports of the blades causing property damage.

Owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades aren’t secure or have a gap between them and the base of the fan, the CPSC said.

King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, published a video on its website with instructions on how to inspect the fan.

The company said it will replace any of the faulty ceiling fans for free.

