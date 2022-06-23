Boden: A day after three CRPF personnel were killed by Maoists in Patadhara reserve forest under Boden block of Nuapada district, people in the area have been living in an atmosphere of terror. The market place recently inaugurated by the Collector was closed Wednesday as people feared to venture out.

Locals said the ultras have been opposing restoration work of Bhaisadan-Patadhara road. CRPF personnel were engaged here to provide security to the ongoing road work. Now, reports revealed that Maoists were holed up inside the forest and had made an attack on jawans with rocket launchers and then started raining bullets. As the jawans retaliated, the rebels cringed but in the process three jawans fell to the bullets of the ultras.

However, it was unclear as to how many ultras were involved in the attack. Several officials also said that since the ambush took place close to the border with Chhattisgarh, the involvement of the Red rebels from the neighbouring state cannot be ruled out. In the wake of this incident, security has been beefed up in Patadhara area.