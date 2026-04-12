Rayagada: A road construction initiative by Vedanta Aluminium Ltd for the Sijimali bauxite mine in Kashipur block, in the presence of a large contingent of police and administrative officials, has flared up tension and kicked up a row in the area.

The move led to a face-off between police and villagers as the latter opposed the road construction work, which started Tuesday in the presence of heavy police and administrative personnel. Official sources said that the district administration intervened and the Collector visited the affected area to defuse the situation as villagers were allegedly disobeying the police.

But villagers alleged that officials instead asked them to produce land ownership documents. Police said they had gone to Kantamal village to arrest Subas Singh Majhi, against whom a warrant was pending. Villagers, however, claimed the police entered the area late at night and attempted to intimidate residents.

They alleged that officers banged on doors, threatened people after they opened them and physically assaulted some villagers. Residents also said that they tried to defend themselves, after which the police used tear gas.

Several villagers were reportedly injured and later received treatment at home, as they feared getting arrested if they visited a hospital since the police had cordoned off the area. Women in the village alleged that tear gas shells fired by police led to the death of their livestock. Locals also accused police of assaulting villagers.

They alleged that a 60-year-old man, Ravan Majhi, was hit in the face with a tear gas shell, while an elderly woman sustained serious head and hand injuries after being beaten up. The injured woman said police broke open her door and attacked her when she came out. Some women also alleged that they were threatened with sharp-edged weapons. Villagers have been protesting the proposed road to the Sijimali mine, fearing displacement and loss of their land. The administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNS in the area from April 3.

The Rayagada Collector also visited the region earlier to hold discussions with the residents, but fear and tension continue to grip Kantamal village. Residents said it was “very unfortunate” that the Collector asked them to produce land titles (land pattas) instead of holding discussions with them.

They questioned whether the Collector represents the people of the district or Vedanta. Determined to protect their land, the villagers have been keeping a round-the-clock vigil at Sijimali hill, armed with traditional weapons such as bows and arrows, axes and sticks, to prevent the road construction.

People from more than eight villages, including Sagabari, Kantamal, Sarambai and Banteji, have joined the protest. “We are ready to take bullets, but we will not give our land to the company,” villagers said. Women guarding the foothills said they would resist any such move.

Meanwhile, 21 residents of Talampadar in Kalahandi, located near Sijimali, were picked up by police without reason, arrested in false cases and sent to jail. Of them, 10 are women, including two school students.