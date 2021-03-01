Bhadrak: A patient’s mother jumped off an ambulance fearing they were being kidnapped after finding the van was heading somewhere else instead of the original destination of Cuttack. The incident occurred on NH-16 near Charampa in Bhadark district late Sunday night.

Geetarani Bariks’ son had fallen from a tree and suffered injuries at Rambhila under Bhadrak rural police limits Sunday. He was first admitted at Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH). After preliminary treatment, he was asked to shift to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a 108 ambulance for better treatment. Geetanjali was accompanying her son.

On the way, she found the ambulance was heading towards Balasore instead of Cuttack. She objected and asked the driver to stop the van. But the driver kept on driving, without paying attention to her cries. There were two other staff as well. They too chose to remain just mute spectators.

With no option left, she opened the window pane and cried for help. Hearing her distressed cries, people gave a chase to the van and waylaid it near Canal Chowk in Charampa. Just then, a terribly frightened Geetanjali jumped off the vehicle.

Soon a good number of local people gathered at the spot and caught hold of the driver and two others. Later, they handed the trio over to Bhadrak town police. Geetanjali has lodged a report at the police station accusing the trio of kidnapping them.

The police arranged another ambulance and sent Geetanjali and her son to SCB Medical College and Hospital in it.

A detailed investigation is underway.

PNN