Take the help of astrology to plan your life in a much better manner. Read these reliable horoscope predictions that are based on the readings of the planetary positions of the Sun, Moon and other heavenly bodies.

Check your weekly horoscope prediction below

AQUARIUS: JAN. 20–FEB. 18: A discouraging word must be curbed. Spiraling into pessimism is easy now, and the naysayers are clamoring. They are a group you cannot join. Realize your uniqueness is salvation. Blaze your own trail. Electromagnetic wave energy fuels you. Go ahead and press the send button.

PISCES: FEB. 19–MARCH 20: A dream demands life — and you must take action. Look for a yes with the credo of a salesperson. It’s a numbers game. And it only takes one. Reconnaissance is the key, so rattle the bushes until you unearth the answer. It’s time for new beginnings.

ARIES: MARCH 21–APRIL 19: Subconscious activity has you in its spell. The next 60 days are a high cycle for your inner life. Don’t waste this time battering. Ram! To cultivate a new vision, stop talking. Listen, especially to silence. You can minister to others now. Do it in order to find yourself.

TAURUS: APRIL 20–MAY 20: Truth seekers often gather in groups, and a transitory alliance with like-minded others will help to reach an elusive goal. Selfless activity brings an infusion of renewed faith in your purpose. Focus on manifestation. The worthy brings success for you.

GEMINI: MAY 21–JUNE 20: Three steps forward and two back is a marketplace pattern that you should ride like a rodeo cowboy. This is a time of do-overs for you — yet the pace increases. Combine crazed action and inner confidence, and remember this mantra: It is done unto me as I believe.

CANCER: JUNE 21–JULY 22: A quiet example is more effective than loud persuasion. It delivers what you want before you have to ask. Demonstrate unwavering trust in what seems elusive. What used to irritate you should now amuse you. Change of perception is simple, but it ain’t easy.

LEO: JULY 23–AUG. 22: The right alliance is there and waiting. Consider how much effort it takes to tape off a room, and how little time the power roller takes to finish the job. Create a system to prepare for the action. Lugubrious? Yes, but the job will be effortless when well prepared.

VIRGO: AUG. 23–SEPT. 22: You will realize the 99 percent perspiration you contribute to a project would not be possible without the 1 percent inspiration. In doing most of the actual work, you will ultimately manifest a 50-50 partnership. Dig in willingly. Your 1 percent is coming.

LIBRA: SEPT. 23–OCT. 22: An impulsive getaway celebrating a recent accomplishment will reinvigorate you with new ideas and will ease the discomfort of a big effort ahead. Pay attention to mentors with invaluable secrets that help you work smarter. It’s easier than it looks. Optimism rules!

SCORPIO: OCT. 23–NOV. 21: Replace a vendor or service with another one that brings fresh perspective and enthusiasm. A new start on this level enhances your ability to handle a coveted position. In fortifying your support system, you edge out opposition and polish your image in the market. Shine.

SAGITTARIUS: NOV. 22–DEC. 21: Emotional fortitude is necessary for the next big step. Analyze and then set aside your feelings. Approach the possibilities with a willingness to take on extra personal responsibility for the outcome. Cheerfully embrace a period of doing it the “hard way” for the win.

CAPRICORN: DEC. 22–JAN. 19: You have accepted many responsibilities for situations that others face. This has created a blockage to your forward motion. Lovingly withdraw your involvement in their solution. Concentrate on your manifestation. Prune for growth.