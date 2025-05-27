Keonjhar: The carcass of a 20-year-old female elephant was found Sunday night on a hill in Tamang reserve forest under Talpada forest section and Telkoi forest range in Keonjhar district.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Abhishek Nayak and Dr Brajraj Yadav from Wildlife Trust of India performed the post-mortem Monday in the presence of Divisional Forest Officer Dhanraj HD and other forest personnel. Later, the carcass was buried at the spot.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the animal died of a suspected heart attack five days ago, Dr Nayak said. Circumstantial pieces of evidence do not suggest any sign of electrocution or poaching, the DFO informed adding that the actual reason behind the death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is available.

Locals have raised questions over ignorance of the forest officials about the animal’s death.

PNN