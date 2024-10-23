Bhawanipatna: A 22-year-old female member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Odisha’s Kalahandi district Wednesday, a senior officer said.

Debe Sari, also known as Geeta, was a member of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh division of CPI (Maoists), DIG (SWR) Niti Shekhar said.

A resident of Sukma in Chhattisgarh, Geeta became a member of Chitra Natya Mandali in 2018 and later joined the banned outfit.

After working in Chhattisgarh for three years, she was sent to Odisha in 2022. She used to operate in the Boudh district before surrendering, the DIG said.

She was involved in five gunfights with the police — two in Nuapada and three in Boudh district. She mainly provided first aid to injured Maoists, police said.

