Arlington: Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan raised the Palestinian flag after his side earned their first knockout win and dedicated the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 victory over Australia to the Palestinians.

Egypt went through to the last 16 after beating Australia 4-2 on penalties in a dramatic Round of 32 contest in Dallas and became only the second African nation ever to win a World Cup penalty shoot-out, after Morocco’s two triumphs – in 2022 v Spain and 2026 v the Netherlands.

Moments after Egypt secured the victory, Hassan carried both the Egyptian and Palestinian flags onto the pitch and celebrated with the Palestinian flag, with fans chanting, “Free Palestine” slogan.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Hassan said, “May God grant them victory, may God have mercy on their martyrs. I’m saying to them: I’m dedicating this victory to the Egyptian people and Palestinian people, those kind and honourable people.”

In their previous match, the Pharaohs had beaten New Zealand to record their first victory on the world stage. Now they are celebrating an Antipodean double after a shootout triumph secured by Hossam Abdelmaguid after misses by Australia’s Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington

Egypt had gained an early lead in the game through Emam Ashour, but Mohamed Hany’s second-half own goal meant a tight game went all the way to penalties, with Hossam Hassan’s still-unbeaten side prevailing to set up a Round of 16 tie in Atlanta July 8 against holders Argentina.

Egypt would have won the game at the end of normal time but for a fantastic one-handed save by Patrick Beach to keep out Rami Rabia’s bullet header from a Mohamed Salah cross. Salah, passed fit amid concerns over a hamstring problem, then teed up Haissem Hassan for a shot foiled by a brilliant Souttar block.

Australia coach Popovic sent on substitute goalkeeper Mat Ryan in place of Beach just before the final whistle of extra tie but to no avail as Egypt converted all their kicks – including a nerveless Panenka effort by Salah.