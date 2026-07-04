Caracas: Death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela June 24 has risen to 2,645, and 12,666 people were injured, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who also heads the command center for temporary camps, said Friday in an update posted on Telegram that 6,462 people had been rescued and 86,117 families had received assistance.

The earthquakes damaged 885 buildings and caused 189 others to collapse, he said, adding authorities had set up 59 temporary camps to accommodate those affected by the disaster, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the powerful earthquakes, Venezuela has recorded 890 aftershocks, Rodriguez said.

He added that 3,305 international rescuers and 29,567 emergency responders remained deployed across the country to respond to the emergency.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez earlier declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes that struck country June 24.

“In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today,” Rodriguez wrote in a statement posted on social media Wednesday (local time).

She said that “in these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them.”

“Venezuela’s soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes,” Rodriguez added.

Two earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.5 and 7.2 struck north of Caracas last week. Authorities said that tens of thousands still missing.

Earlier, Thursday, Rodriguez declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes.

“In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today,” Rodriguez wrote in a statement posted on social media Wednesday (local time).

She said that “in these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them.”

Rodriguez earlier called on health workers, security personnel and firefighters to register on the Patria platform in order to address housing problems caused by the earthquakes.

He said 25 temporary camps were active, including 13 in La Guaira, eight in Caracas, two in Miranda, one in Carabobo and one in Yaracuy.

Rodriguez said authorities were moving quickly to equip the camps and transfer affected people there.