Kansas City: Colombia extended their unbeaten run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to four matches as they dispatched Ghana 1-0 at the Kansas city Stadium to seal the final spot of the Round of 16.

Having finished top of Group K ahead of Portugal, Nestor Lorenzo’s team were too strong for the Black Stars, with Jhon Arias’s first-half strike enough to seal the win. The Colombians will face Switzerland, a team that comes into the match after defeating Algeria 2-0.

Colombia took to the field with a clear attacking intent and, taking advantage of their speed on the wings, began to create danger against the African defence. Their persistence paid off in the 14th minute when Jhon Arias capitalised on an assist from Luis Javier Suarez to open the scoring. In the second half, they maintained control, managed possession of the ball and continued to trouble the opposing defence with constant attacks into the penalty area.

Lorenzo’s side return to action on July 8 in Vancouver, where they will battle Switzerland for a place in the quarter-finals.

Ghana’s Thomas Partey went close with a powerful long-range effort inside two minutes, but La Sele – roared on by a sea of Colombian supporters – soon seized the initiative. Suarez, on for the injured Jhon Cordoba, burst clear down the right before squaring into the penalty area, where Arias caressed a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Ghana were a touch fortunate not to be even further behind at the break, as Luis Diaz fired wide from inside the box and Lawrence Ati-Zigi produced a brilliant reaction save to claw away Johan Mojica’s downward header.

Diaz had the ball in the net in the 56th minute, but the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside after he stretched to convert Arias’s cross. Moments later the Colombia forward fired straight at Ati-Zigi from an unmarked position inside the penalty area.

One goal proved enough, though, as the Colombians kept it tight at the back and prevented Ghana from registering any shots on target.