Jharsuguda: Continuing its fight against coronavirus, the Jharsuguda district administration has banned selling of roadside fast food and other edibles Friday onwards.

District Collector Saroj Kumar Samal said roadside vending of fast food and other cooked edibles will not be allowed for 15 days in Jharsuguda district from September 25 onwards to contain the spread of COVID in a tweet.

He also said that small businessmen will be given an incentive of Rs 2,500 per head for compliance. However, deviation from the rule will invite penalty.

Residents of Jharsuguda town have welcomed the decision. “Scenes of these roadside eateries and gup chup carts being crowded with customers at major chowks and markets, giving a toss to social distancing have become common here. The district administration’s order will go a long way in curbing the spread of the virus,” some of the locals said.

Notably, the district reported 81 fresh COVID-19 cases Friday. With this addition, the district’s tally has gone up to 3,991. Of them, while 2,927 patients have so far recovered from the disease 1,063 are still undergoing treatment. The disease has so far claimed one life in the district.

PNN