Jharsuguda: The state government has stepped up efforts for the expansion of Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda, with a high-level review conducted Saturday. Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary NBS Rajput chaired a meeting at the airport to assess the proposed expansion plan and related administrative preparations.

The expansion aims to upgrade the airport to international standards and enable the landing of wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777, officials said. Jharsuguda Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan attended the meeting and presented details on land requirements and administrative readiness for the project. He informed that an additional 235 acres of land would be required for the expansion and outlined steps to expedite the acquisition process.

At present, the airport operates only domestic flights. Officials said that following land acquisition, the runway and terminal infrastructure will be expanded to accommodate larger aircraft and increased passenger traffic.

Senior officials from the airport authority and district administration were also present during the review meeting.