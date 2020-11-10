Mumbai: A city court Tuesday granted bail to Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife. She was arrested Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged drug possession. NCB sleuth’s had found ganja at Firoz Nadiadwal’s residence in suburban Juhu during a search.

Nadiadwal’s wife was granted bail by additional chief judicial magistrate AH Kashiskar on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. Arguing for bail, her lawyer Ayaz Khan submitted before the court that it is a case of seizure of a small quantity of drug.

The woman was not a drug peddler, but a consumer. The maximum punishment which she could get for the offence on conviction is one year, Khan said. He told the court the accused is separated from her husband and has to look after her children.

She had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An official of the NCB had on Sunday said 10 grams of ganja were seized during the search.

Meanwhile, the NCB recorded Tuesday the statement of Firoz Nadiadwala in connection with the drug seizure case.

The NCB has so far arrested five persons, including Nadiadwala’s wife, during its latest crackdown on drug peddlers and their clients.

A total of 727.1 gram ganja, 74.1 gram charas, 95.1 gram MD and Rs 3,58,610 in cash have been seized till now from the accused, an official added.

The NCB started its probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.