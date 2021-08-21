Mumbai: The shooting for the second season of Netflix series Mismatched starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli has begun in Rajasthan.

Talking about filming Season-2, Director Akarsh Khurana said, “One thing that always drew me to ‘Mismatched’ was the juxtaposition of old and new. Whether it was an app development course in vintage locations, or an old school boy falling for a new-age girl.”

“Season 2 begins with new experiences ahead of us in the good old setting of Rajasthan. And the returning cast with the new entrants. Propelled by the love that the first season got, we’re back with even more fun, romance, friendship, and complications,” he added.

Mismatchedalso stars Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina and Vihaan Samat. It is produced by RSVP Movies.