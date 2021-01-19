Bhubaneswar: Deceased actor Jia Khan’s sister has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against filmmaker Sajid Khan. This is not the first time that Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment of actresses he worked with.

Jia Khan died under mysterious circumstances in 2013. A case regarding her mysterious death is being heard in the court. Jia’s mother has alleged that Jia’s boyfriend Aditya Pancholi is behind her death. However, Pancholi has time and again said that Jia died by suicide.

Recently BBC has released a three-part documentary titled ‘Death in Bollywood’. While making the docu series, BBC has interviewed Jia’s sister Karishma. During the interview Karishma has said that Sajid used to ask Jia to remove her top and bra in front of the public. He used to threaten Jia that if she refused to do so, he would drop her from the film Housefull. This used to regularly happen during the shooting of the film in 2012.

Karishma has also said that the entire situation left Jia shattered. She passed through tremendous mental torture due to the alleged sexual harassment by Sajid. Karishma has informed that Jia used to cry a lot during this period.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1350959307718881282

This is however, not the first time that allegations of sexual harassment have come up against Sajid. In the past also various actors have accused Sajid. Among the persons who have brought #MeToo charges against Sajid are actors Saloni Chopra, Dimple Paul and a few others. Saloni had worked as an assistant to Sajid. She had said that Sajid used to mentally and physically harass her day after day. She also had said that Sajid used to touch her private parts continuously.

Karishma during her interview has also alleged that once she had gone to Sajid’s house with Jia. There Sajid had told Jia that Karishma was trying to sexually provoke him by the way she was sitting. Karishma said at that time she was just 16 years old. She states in the video that somehow Jia managed to save her from the clutches of Sajid.

Since the vide has gone viral many others including Kangana Ranaut has shared it on their platforms. All have demanded exemplary punishment for Sajid including time in prison for sexually harassing women.