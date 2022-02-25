Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) released Thursday the final voter list ahead of the urban local body (ULB) elections.

The elections are likely to be held after the completion of the panchayat polls in the state.

As per the list, there are a total of 7,25,765 voters in 67 wards who will exercise their franchise at 705 booths in the state capital.

Out of the total voters, 3,94,510 are men while 3,30,815 are women. A total of 440 voters belong to ‘others’ category.

Sources said the list is available at all wards and the BMC office and the Office of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bhubaneswar.

In order to check one’s name and details the person can visit the official BMC website, select voter list option and enter their/other’s name along with booth number/epic number and with the captcha.

Fifteen booths in the BMC area have been identified as hyper-sensitive by the ADM and those will have web casting voting facilities.

The move is aimed to ensure incident-free polls. It should be stated here that in last urban elections at least 10 hyper sensitive booths were identified.

They were booths at Salia Sahi, Bapuji Na g ar, Sundarpada, Raghunathpur, Khandagiri, Capital Hospital, Jayadev Vihar, Sainik School, Niladri Vihar and Patia.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has already initiated preparations for the ULB polls by releasing the notification Wednesday.

For the first time, the polls in all 107 ULBs (48 municipalities, 59 NACs) and three Corporations will be held simultaneously. The mayor will be directly elected by the voters.

Hence, each polling booth will have two EVMs.

Voters will exercise their franchise at a total of 4,584 polling booths in 1,931 wards in the upcoming civic body polls, informed SEC sources.

PNN