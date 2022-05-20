Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the former media executive and socialite accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, was released Friday bail today. She Indrani Mukherjea walked out of bail, a day after the Supreme Court’s order. She could not be released Thursday as the paperwork could not be completed on time. “We are granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea. 6.5 years is too long a time to spend in prison as an accused as the investigation goes on,” the apex court had said Thursday.

Indrani has been in a Mumbai jail since 2015. She had approached the Supreme Court in February after being denied bail repeatedly by a special CBI court. The Supreme Court agreed that she was entitled to bail as she had ‘already spent a long time’ in prison. Bail has been granted with conditions like not leaving the country and not contacting witnesses.

Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea, arrested on charges of helping her, was released bail in 2020.

The murder of 24-year-old Sheena Bora took place in April 2012, the police said. Her body was dumped in Raigad, adjacent to Mumbai. Sheena was the unacknowledged daughter of Indrani, who was introduced in public as her sister. Sheena was also engaged to Rahul Mukerjea, Peter’s son from an earlier marriage. It was a relationship that her mother disapproved of strongly.

The murder remained undiscovered for three years, during which time, Indrani allegedly told friends and family that Sheena had left for the US.

While still in jail, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea ended their 17-year relationship and were granted a divorce in 2019.