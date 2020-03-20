New Delhi: Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said after four men convicted of gangrape and murder of her daughter were hanged early morning Friday at Tihar Jail.

Talking to reporters at her house, Devi said that justice was delayed, but not denied, and added that they would continue their fight for justice for India’s daughters.

“We will request the Supreme Court to issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future,” said Devi. She added that women will definitely feel safer after the executions.

Nirbhaya’s father said, “Our wait for justice was painful and agonising. We appeal for observing this day as Nirbhaya ‘Nyay Diwas’ (day of justice).

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30am for the savage assault in an empty moving bus on the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as ‘Nirbhaya’, the fearless one.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said Friday that the hanging of the four convicts was the victory of the country. “This is the victory of whole country. We have to now create a strong system,” Maliwal said in a tweet. In another tweet where she wrote ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (truth alone triumphs), Maliwal said justice has won after a long wait of seven years.

In spite of the executions which took place in the wee hours of Friday, hundreds of people, carrying the national flag and shouting slogans of ‘long live Nirbhaya’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, gathered outside the Tihar Jail. After the executions were completed some of them distributed sweets. Justice has finally been done, they said.

Akash Deep, who has been associated with Nirabhaya’s family, said he was there to witness the victory of a long-fought legal battle that continued for over seven years. “It was a tough fight. However, it was the victory for justice,” Deep said.

Divya Dhawan, who came from Subhash Nagar, said, “The decision is good but it could have been better if the justice was delivered earlier on time.”

Sana, a resident of west Delhi, said, “Nothing will change after this hanging in our society, but we are happy that the four convicts have been hanged and the justice was delivered to Nirbhaya.”

Agencies