Guwahati: An FIR has been registered against the Superintendent of Police (SP) of a hill district in Assam under the POCSO Act on the charge of sexually harassing a minor daughter of another senior police officer during a New Year party.

The SP threw the party December 31 in which a senior lady police official went with her teenage daughter, sources said Sunday.

The IPS officer allegedly sexually harassed the teenager in an inebriated condition inside a room of his official bungalow at the district headquarter town.

The girl’s mother, who is a senior Assam Police Services officer, lodged a complaint along with her daughter at the All Women Police Station and ‘a case was registered January 3 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” a police source said.

The girl’s statement has already been recorded but whether the SP has been questioned is not yet clear.

At the Crime & Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) website, the status of the FIR has been blocked with a message, ‘Case considered to be sensitive, cannot be displayed’.

When contacted, Guwahati Police Joint Commissioner Debraj Upadhyay said he is ‘not in a position to reply as I am busy with the security of (Sunday’s) Twenty20 match’ between India and Sri Lanka.

Phone calls made to the SP and the lady officer remained unanswered.

Agencies