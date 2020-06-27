Jaipur: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Jyoti Nagar police station in Jaipur against Baba Ramdev, his partner and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna, and three others for allegedly making misleading claims that the herbal medicine company has found a cure for the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) called Coronil.

The FIR was also filed against scientist Anurag Varshney, NIMS Chairman Dr Balbir Singh Tomar and Director Dr Anurag Tomar for allegedly indulging in “misleading” the public by promoting their new Ayurvedic medicine ‘Coronil’ as a cure for treating COVID-19 in humans.

Balram Jakhar, who filed the FIR, said, “FIR was filed against five people, including Ramdev for indulging in misleading and false propagation of Coronil.” The FIR has been registered under various sections including Section 420 (Cheating) of the IPC.

Earlier, a criminal complaint was filed in a Bihar court against Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, alleging that they have misled and put at stake the lives of lakhs of people by claiming to have developed medicine for Covid-19.

The court posted the matter for hearing June 30.

While Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has insisted that it broke no law and claimed to have followed every medical regulation, Rajasthan’s Health Department has served a notice to NIMS hospital here seeking an explanation on conducting trials of Patanjali Ayurved’s drug Coronil on coronavirus patients.

PNN/Agencies