Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a mattress factory in Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, though damage to property and equipment was reported, they said.

The fire erupted around 1 am in the factory located in the Mancheswar area here, an official said.

The blaze was brought under control after more than four hours, he said.

PTI