Sambalpur: A major fire broke out at Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur town at 8:40 am Sunday, local administration said.

According to Sambalpur police, at least 16 shops were gutted in the fire mishap. Properties worth lakhs are said to be destroyed in the incident. That said, there were no casualties.

Even though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, temple authorities suspect that an electrical short circuit in one of the shops selling puja articles could have started the fire.

The fire brigade reached the spot on being informed and successfully doused the flames.

Police said that the blaze did not cause any damage to the sculptures inside the temple.

Temple rituals were held according to the schedule, a servitor said.

PNN