Raipur: A major fire broke out at a storage facility of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited in Raipur Friday, gutting transformers kept in the premises, an official said.

While no casualties were reported in the blaze, people living near the facility located in the Gudhiyari area were evacuated, he said.

Electrical equipment, mostly transformers, stored at the facility caught fire in the afternoon, the police official said.

More than 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and additional fire tenders have been called in from the industries, he said.

The firefighting operation is underway and the cause of the blaze was not immediately known, the official said.

A 132 KV power substation is located next to the storage facility, and efforts are to prevent the blaze from spreading there as it could affect power supply to parts of the city, he added.

Senior officials from the district administration and police have reached the spot.

PTI