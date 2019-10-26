Bhubaneswar: The state Fire Services department is going to deploy around 5,000 personnel across the state in order to deal with any fire eventualities during the Diwali celebrations, Sunday.

The chief fire officer, Sukant Sethi, Saturday informed the media about the steps taken by the department in the twin city and other districts.

He also revealed that high alert has been issued to almost all the 337 fire stations in the state for the celebrations. Besides, he asserted that many temporary fire stations have also been set up for Diwali celebrations. He informed that 350 officers and 900 vehicles in these fire stations across the state will be fully prepared to face the fire emergencies successfully.

Apart from the established fire stations, around eight temporary fires stations( Three in the Capital city and five in Cuttack) have been established in the twin city while two temporary fire stations each were set up in Berhampur, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Rourkela.

The fire service officials will have walkie-talkies for better coordination during the emergencies. Quick Response Vehicles will be ready for speedy response to emergency calls.

He also said that a specialised control room at Buxibazar in Cuttack will handle the calls received through the fire emergency number.