Bhubaneswar: The Principal of BJB Autonomous College has filed FIRs against eight students for submitting ‘fake’ disability certificates in order to gain admission.

Sources informed that the issue of fake certificates came to light after principal Niranjan Rath discovered some discrepancies in the students’ documents. He later conducted an investigation and discovered that the eight students had submitted forged disability documents to facilitate their admission. The Badagada police launched an investigation into the matter Tuesday after the FIRs were filed recently.

The administration of BJB College is also investigating whether there are other students who have submitted such ‘fake’ documents.

The Odisha Higher Education Department had directed January 22 all college principals across the state to file an FIR with the local police station against students who had submitted forged disability papers for admission.

Higher Education Department Secretary, Saswat Mishra had sent a letter to the principals of all government and private colleges instructing them to scrutinise disability certificates submitted by candidates during admissions.

The Odisha government had also directed the principals to get the disability certificates verified by the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMO) of their respective districts. This apart, the heads of the educational institutions have been asked to take stringent action against students who have submitted forged documents to get admission.

PNN