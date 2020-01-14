Mumbai: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl in their first one-day cricket match against India here Tuesday.

For India, both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul made it to the playing eleven. Rising Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne made his ODI debut.

The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt.), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

