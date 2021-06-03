Bhubaneswar: At a time when sudden fall of oxygen saturation level is proving fatal for COVID-19 patients during this second wave of pandemic, an oxygen shelter has come up in Bhubaneswar to address the crisis.

This facility, which was inaugurated with BMC’s approval Wednesday, is first of its kind in the state. It has been set up at Trishna Banquet near Patia Big Bazaar. Actor-turned-philanthropist Sabyasachi Mishra’s organisation ‘Smile Force’, Sparsh Hospital and Odisha Society of Americas-Health and Wellness Group (OSA-HWG) have joined hands to set up the facility that will go a long way in reducing fatalities.

Stay of patients and attendants at the facility is free.

Cases of patients with low oxygen levels struggling to find a hospital bed with oxygen support system are being reported everyday. These patients can stay at the oxygen shelter for about two hours until alternate arrangements are made. If their attendants fail in getting beds in hospitals, BMC will look into it or the patients will be shifted to Sparsh Hospital, it was learnt.

Though no treatment will be provided to the patients during their stay, there will be doctors and staff at the facility. There will be seven ambulances at the shelter to ferry patients.

The patients and their attendants will be provided with free food during the stay, it was learnt.

Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Kumar Rout, chief manager of Sparsh Hospital Priyabrata Dhir, actor Sabyasachi Mishra, BMC’s zonal deputy commissioner Purandar Nanda were present among others at the inaugural event.

PNN