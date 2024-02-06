Bhubaneswar: On occasion of the first World Odia Language Conference, the Information & Public Relations Department Tuesday released a special issue of ‘Utkal Prasanga’ and ‘Odisha Review’.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Public Relations Pradip Kumar Amat said that since 1944, these two magazines have been continuously promoting Odia language, literature and culture. He hoped that this special number would make the coming generations aware of the mother tongue and would be useful and acceptable.

Information & Public Relations Department Principal Secretary, Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the old versions of ‘Utkal Prasanga’ and Odisha Review have been digitised. It is being made available to readers on the department’s website. He said that the state government has made such arrangements for the convenience of Odia speakers living in the country and abroad.

Odisha Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Lenin Mohanty said that the two magazines contain many rare and useful and ancient articles on the language and literature of Odisha. This will help students and researchers to become aware of the evolution of modern Odia language and literature, he added.

Editor of ‘Utkal Prasanga’ and Odisha Review Kasturi Mohapatra said both the magazines are being published before independence. These magazines have gained a lot of readership and has created a unique identity among the people of Odisha, he added.

Mohapatra further said that 19 articles have been included in this special issue of ‘Utkal Prasanga’ and 27 articles in Odisha Review.

Information & Public Relations Department Director Saroj Kumar Samal said that the Odia language is over 2,000 years old. The contribution of many eminent litterateurs to its prosperity is acknowledged. He added that today’s language conference is an excellent opportunity to pay respect to them.

