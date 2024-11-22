Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards enhancing the state’s fisheries sector, Odisha will soon establish a Fisheries and Animal Resources University, as announced by the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) Minister Gokulananda Mallik on the occasion of World Fisheries Day here Thursday. The university will focus on advancing research, education, and training in the field of fisheries and animal resources, a move expected to boost the state’s capacity in fish production and aquaculture. Minister Mallik revealed that the department has already sought the approval of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the establishment of the university. The initiative is part of the state’s broader strategy to enhance its fisheries infrastructure and create more educational opportunities for those wishing to pursue careers in the sector.

In addition to the university, the state government plans to set up an aqua park in Sambalpur, with an investment of Rs 100 crore. This aqua park is expected to become a major hub for aquaculture and marine research, helping to improve the quality of fish farming in the region and provide new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship. During his speech, Mallik emphasised Odisha’s goal of becoming self-reliant in fish production, driven by both Central and State-sponsored initiatives. He highlighted the importance of two key schemes—Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY) and Mukhyamantri Matsyajibi Kalyana Yojana— which aim to promote income generation, livelihood growth, profitable employment, and nutrition safety. These schemes focus on supporting fishing communities, fish farmers, and others involved in the fisheries sector, encouraging sustainable and profitable practices. Mallik also shared the state’s impressive progress in the fisheries sector. Odisha currently ranks fourth in the country for fish production, with a record 11.33 lakh metric tons (MT) of fish produced in 2023-24. He also noted that the state’s production of fish seeds has risen significantly, reaching 310 crore in the same year.

Additionally, Odisha has seen a substantial increase in seafood exports, earning approximately Rs 4,546 crore in foreign currency in the past year, a figure that has grown 12-fold over the last two decades. The minister called upon various stakeholders, including farmers, youth, women’s self-help groups (SHGs), and entrepreneurs, to participate in the state’s pisciculture (fish farming) drive. He urged them to take full advantage of government schemes and initiatives aimed at promoting fish production, offering economic benefits and sustainable livelihoods. The establishment of the Fisheries and Animal Resources University and the development of the aqua park in Sambalpur is expected to further enhance Odisha’s standing in the national fisheries sector, foster innovation, and create significant opportunities for growth and employment in the region.