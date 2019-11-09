Puri: With the devastation caused by cyclone Phani May 3 still fresh in the minds, cyclone Bulbul — currently brewing in Bay of Bengal — has left the residents of Puri in a state of panic.

Residents, specially belonging to fishermen community, living in low lying areas near the coast, who had borne the brunt of Phani, Friday evening worshipped the sea, supplicating the Sea God to be merciful and not cross the shore and cause inundation.

Even though the weathermen have confirmed that Bulbul would have little impact on Puri, the people in the Puri town are in a state of constant fear.

Hundreds of men and women belonging to fishermen community thronged the shore near the light house with lamps, incense sticks, bananas and coconuts Friday evening. They were seen offering prayers to the sea wishing for normalcy.

At the same time, the district administration has been cautioning tourists against going near the sea. They have been asked to remain inside their respective hotels. Lifeguards have been deployed along the shore to keep an eye on any tourist going near the sea.

The administration has put up red flags along the seashore from the light house to Suv palace, making people aware of the sea becoming dangerous during the cyclone.

Collector Balwant Singh visited Penthakata slum, located close to the coast and took stock of the situation. He reviewed the preparations and the steps the administration has taken for their safety.

The collector urged the people to not panic and never believe in rumors. The administration is well equipped to face any eventualities arising out of the heavy rainfall forecast, he assured.

