Mumbai: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant Tuesday said that his recovering well after his injury and is hopeful of returning to competitive cricket at the earliest.

“My fitness is getting better day by day. I am working hard at the Centre of Excellence and I think I’m going to be out (on the field) soon,” Pant said.

The 28-year-old stressed the importance of staying connected to the sport during long periods of recovery and rehabilitation following an injury. He said his passion for cricket and the support system around him helped him through recovery phases.

“When I am injured, one thing that always keeps me close to the game is the love for the game and the support from the people around you,” he said.

Pant also emphasised the need for continuous improvement as a professional cricketer.

“As a cricketer, you always have to keep adding to your game. I need to keep looking to get better in each aspect of my overall gameplay,” he said.

Reflecting on multiple comebacks in his career, Pant said time away from the field has helped him develop a different outlook towards both cricket and life.

However, he admitted that the absence of top-level competition remains the hardest part of being sidelined.

“Every comeback has taught me something about life. It has taught me more gratitude, how you see things around you, and wanting to be committed to something that really makes you happy.

“When I am injured, the thing I miss the most is really enjoying the game. You love the game so much, but you also enjoy it while playing it at the top level. That’s something I miss truly,” he signed off.

Pant has been out of the Indian team since January 10, when he sustained a right-sided internal oblique muscle tear (side strain) after being struck above the waist by a ball from a throwdown specialist during a practice session in Vadodara.