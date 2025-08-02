Angul: Seven people, including five personnel of the Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP), were injured Saturday after a vehicle, in which they were travelling, hit a truck on NH-55 in Angul district, police said.

The accident took place near the Jarpada area early this morning when a van with 16 OSAP jawans on board rammed into the truck, parked on the side of the road, a senior officer said.

The van was travelling from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar when the accident occurred, he said.

“Five OSAP jawans, the driver and his assistant were injured in the accident. Four of them were referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack,” said an officer of the Jarpada police station.

Three others are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital, Angul, he said.

The remaining jawans are safe and have started their journey to their destination, the officer said.

The driver lost control over the van, and it crashed into the stationary truck, he added.

PTI