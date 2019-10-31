For most people, breakups are just a fact of life that we all have to get through from time-to-time. Though nothing can really prepare you for the sting of a breakup, there are ways to become more resilient and speed up your breakup recovery. When you’re suffering through a painful breakup, it’s hard to imagine that you’ll ever find another partner much less, want one!

No one is expecting you to be all sunshine and rainbows all the time after the breakup. People understand that you need time to heal your emotions — and you need to understand that, too. Just try to ignore the sniffle that eventually turns your mood off.

Never try to exaggerate your feelings. Always try to avoid guilt as it is like time payments — you can keep suffering forever. Decide to change what didn’t work before.

After you deal with the initial upset, review the dynamics of the relationship and analyze what went wrong, what you could have done differently and what you learned. There’s no need to give you a hard time about it.

Regardless of what happened to end your relationship, don’t hold a grudge. Everyone makes mistakes, and when emotions are high, people will get hurt. Don’t hate your ex forever and tell everyone that he or she is a bad person. Don’t let your ex have that kind of hold over you anymore. Let those negative feelings go and be thankful for the lessons you have learned instead. Embrace the possibilities of future love and happiness.

Just like you lose touch with yourself in a relationship, it’s easy to lose touch with your friends. Being part of a couple means you spend a lot of time with each other, and you might spend less time with your friends as you enjoy your partner more and more. Being single again means you can have quality time with your friends. Don’t spend that time bad-mouthing your ex, or even talking about the relationship or the breakup. Spend time catching up and having fun together.

PNN