Berhampur: Police have arrested five members of a gang from Odisha’s Ganjam district for illegal possession of firearms and involvement in the supply of country-made guns.

The arrested have been identified as D. Muna Rao (24), Tofan Bhuyan alias Santosh (28), Chinu Patra (24), Surya Pradhan (24), and Sanu Naik alias Chila (38).

According to police, the arrests were made in Bhanjanagar Tuesday and Wednesday.

Inspector-in-charge of Bhanjanagar police station, Jeebananand Jena, said Rao, Tofan and Patra were apprehended during a raid conducted Tuesday. Surya Pradhan reportedly fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Naik was arrested for allegedly acting as a middleman in the illegal supply of firearms to anti-social elements, including members of the arrested gang.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Sanu was involved in at least eight cases in different police stations in Nayagarh district and a case in Jharkhand, Jena said.

He further added that Tofan alias Santosh was wanted by Chennai police for his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases there, while Rao was wanted by Bhanjanagar police in connection with a theft case, and an arrest warrant had been pending against him.

During the operation, police seized three country-made pistols, six live rounds of ammunition, a magazine, and a scooter from the accused.

PTI