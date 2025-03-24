Imphal: Five militants were arrested with arms and ammunition in separate operations in Manipur, police said Monday.

Three cadres of the banned PREPAK (PRO) were arrested Sunday from Kumbi Terakhong in Bishnupur district, they said.

They were identified as Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Yumlembam Romesh Singh (47) and RK Navy Meitei (32). Among the items recovered from them were a .303 LMG, two.303 LMG magazines, and 20 ammunition.

Another member of the outfit was arrested from Mantripukhri Bazar in Imphal East district.

The militant, identified as Md Taj Khan @ Romen (37), was accused of extorting local shops.

A member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was arrested from Ningomvam Lamkhai in Imphal West district. He was identified as Shagolshem Prabin Singh (27), police said.

He was involved in extorting transport vehicles, they said.

