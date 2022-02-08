Bhubaneswar: Five more state government officials have been forced to retire for corruption and inefficiency, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated Tuesday.

To ensure zero corruption in government machinery, the Chief Minister ordered the mandatory retirement of officials including an engineer and a police inspector.

The officials included- Assistant Engineer Santosh Kumar Das, ITDA, Baripda; Community Development Project Officer Sarala Dei (CDPO), Balikuda, Jagatsinghpur; Anganwadi Supervisor Pratima Sahoo, Balikuda, Jagatsinghpur, Inspector Rama Chandra Behera, Police Training College, Angul and, Revenue Supervisor Hrudananda Sahoo, Keonjhar Sadar Tahasildar office.

Assistant Engineer Santosh Das was recently arrested on charges of possessing assets worth Rs 2.8 crore that were disproportionate to his known source of income. During the raid, the Vigilance sleuths recovered Rs 41.77 lakh in cash from his residence. A duplex in Badagada, one flat in Shailashree Vihar, an under-construction building in Kalinga Vihar areas of Bhubaneswar, and three plots in Balasore are among the corrupt official’s immovable properties.

Anganwadi Supervisor Pratima Sahoo was charged with corruption. She was apprehended by the Vigilance while accepting a bribe at her office.

Police inspector Rama Chandra Behera was forced to retire for inefficiency and indiscipline at work.

A Vigilance case has also been filed against Revenue Supervisor Hrudananda Sahoo. He was caught by the anti-corruption sleuths while receiving Rs 20,000.

Necessary action was taken against the officials in accordance with the feedback from Mo Sarkar.

As many as 146 officials have been given compulsory retirement in the state so far.