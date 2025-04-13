New Delhi: The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 valued firms surged Rs 84,559.01 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Hindustan Unilever emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 207.43 points or 0.27 per cent. The NSE Nifty dipped 75.9 points or 0.33 per cent.

Indian stock markets were closed Thursday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the gainers, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever surged Rs 28,700.26 crore to Rs 5,56,054.27 crore. Reliance Industries added Rs 19,757.27 crore, taking its market capitalisation (mcap) to Rs 16,50,002.23 crore.

The valuation of ITC jumped Rs 15,329.79 crore to Rs 5,27,845.57 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 12,760.23 crore to Rs 5,53,348.28 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 8,011.46 crore to Rs 10,02,030.97 crore.

However, the valuation of TCS tanked Rs 24,295.46 crore to Rs 11,69,474.43 crore. The mcap of Infosys eroded by Rs 17,319.11 crore to Rs 5,85,859.34 crore.

State Bank of India’s market valuation dropped Rs 12,271.36 crore to Rs 6,72,960.97 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 8,913.09 crore to Rs 9,34,351.86 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 7,958.31 crore to Rs 13,82,450.37 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC.

PTI