Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) Tuesday went digital with five battalions now connected to the e-office initiative – part of the national e-governance programme of the government. The five battalions which are connected to the e-office system under CCTNS are Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Cuttack, Khurda, and Rourkela.

This was announced by the Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma while inaugurating the 3rd Annual Commandants Conference 2019 held at Police Bhawan here Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state police has plans to connect the remaining battalions to the e-offices system by March 2020. “This move is expected to help the officers find a platform for their grievances, learn the latest techniques, and then implement the new-found knowledge,” said DGP Sharma.

Speaking to media persons, the DGP said, “The battalions are a major part of the Odisha Police as Armed Police are numerically one-third of the state police. They always play a significant role in anti-Naxal operations, maintenance of Law and Order and disaster response and security arrangements. The commandments and deputy commandments of the battalions will discuss their problems along with recruitment provisions, training and welfare activities for the personnel will be discussed with the senior officials in the meeting.”

Stressing upon the need to modernise the battalions, he informed the media that the e-offices will provide a platform for the personnel to share their opinions. The process of digitisation through the e-office system will also reduce the unnecessary use of papers and stationery and greatly help in speeding up day-to-day activities.

Other issues discussed at the commandants meeting are tactics for better crowd management, types of uniform according to the duty and others.

Manoj Chhabra, the DG for OSAP, said, “We can now solve various problems of the battalions like GPF and pension with the help of technology much faster and in transparent manner which was earlier taking a lot of time. The meeting will also discuss the training, upgradation of skills, arms and ammunitions, body protector, clothing of the personnel at the battalions under the modernisation initiative.”