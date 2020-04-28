Deogarh: Deogarh police Tuesday said that they have sealed five shops for violating lockdown norms.

Police started the operation Monday and by Tuesday morning all the five shops had been sealed.

Notably, the state government had ordered all the district administrations and municipal corporations to allow reopening of standalone and neighbourhood shops registered under Odisha Shops & Commercial Establishments Act, 1956 in areas not heavily affected by COVID-19. The reopening, however, was subject to approval from local administration.

According to a source, Deogarh collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal had received information about several shops reopening without taking necessary approval from the district administration. Collector Samal and Deogarh SP Rahul Jain led surveillance teams and conducted raids at several places following which these five shops were sealed.

Legal actions have also been initiated against these shopkeepers for violation of lockdown norms.

PNN