Bhubaneswar: Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 162, official data suggested.

While two of these patients are from Ganjam, the others are from Jharsuguda, Balasore and Keonjhar, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government said.

“3rd Health Update, 3rd May- One positive in Keonjhar. 30 yr Male, Hatadihi. (Kolkata returnee. Asymptomatic. In quarantine). Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 162,” the I&PR department tweeted.

3rd Health Update, 3rd May One positive in Keonjhar

30 yr Male, Hatadihi (Kolkata returnee. Asymptomatic. In quarantine)

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 162 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 3, 2020

2nd Health Update, 3rd May, 2020 One new Case in Balasore

34 yr Male (West Bengal returnee. Asymptomatic. In quarantine)

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 161 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 3, 2020

First Health Update, 3rd May Two Positives of Ganjam

17 yr Male & 22 yr Male

(Surat returnees. Asymptomatic) One Positive Case in Jharsuguda

40 yr Female

Contact of previous positive case Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

Total Positive Case: 160 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 3, 2020

According to state government data as of Sunday morning, 162 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 105 cases are active, 56 have recovered and one person died.

PNN