Bhubaneswar: A high-level delegation of the state government led by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Saturday visited Kalahandi district and took stock of the preparedness for a probable Covid-19 third wave apart from reviewing several development projects.

After landing at Utkela airstrip, Mahapatra along with Secretary (5T) VK Pandian and other senior officials reviewed the status of the airstrip.

Commercial flight operations from Bhawanipatna to Bhubaneswar and Raipur are expected to start soon, official sources said.

The team then visited the construction site of new medical college and 650-bed teaching hospital at Bhawanipatna. Pandian emphasised on timely completion of the medical college work, without compromising with quality, as it has been targeted to be completed by December 2021.

Kalahandi Collector Gavali Parag Harshad briefed the team about the Covid situation and preparations for a likely third wave of the pandemic.

They also reviewed various ongoing development projects in the district. Kesinga-Bolangir 220-KV line was reviewed in details and the Chief Secretary directed the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and Forest officials to ensure early clearance of the way for completion of the stringing work.

Pandian further discussed the impact of the newly-inaugurated mega irrigation project on River Indravati and asked the Collector to ensure that the irrigation water reaches all the farmlands of the beneficiaries.

Sandul irrigation project in M Rampur and other mega lift irrigation projects in the district were also reviewed, the source added.

While reviewing the new bus stand project at Bhawanipatna, the officials asked the district officials concerned to complete the project within six months.

The Kalahandi Collector was directed to expedite the land acquisition and forest clearance for Narla Loco shed project at the earliest.

As part of the high school transformation programme under 5T initiative, 26 high schools have been taken up with active participation of school management and development committee members, alumni, teachers, and students in the district.

The officials visited Town High School and BM High School at Bhawanipatna and interacted with the teachers, alumni and students. They also visited smart classrooms, science labs, e-library and toilets and expressed satisfaction over the present status of work and advised for proper maintenance.