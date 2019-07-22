New Delhi: In a big relief to the people of the state who travel to Surat for work, the Civil Aviation Ministry will soon start direct flight operations between Bhubaneswar and Surat twice a week.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi along with Surat MP Darshana Jardosh met Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to start direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat.

Sarangi informed on her social media account that the meeting was successful and said flight operations will start between two cities twice in a week soon.

“Met Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister, Civil Aviation, along with MP, Surat today. We both requested him for a direct flight between Surat and Bhubaneswar. Good news that the flight would start twice a week very soon. Felt happy with the outcome of the meeting (sic),” Sarangi tweeted.